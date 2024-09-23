Anura Kumar Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president; promises economic recovery and political reform

Colombo: Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president on Monday, vowing to bolster the country's economy and clean up public life. The 56-year-old leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP)-led National People's Power (NPP) took the oath of office at the Presidential Secretariat, administered by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. His ascension to power follows the defeat of his closest rival, Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), in Saturday’s presidential election. The election, the first since mass protests unseated Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022, required an unprecedented second round of counting as no candidate secured over 50 percent of the vote initially. Dissanayake won with 5.74 million votes, while Premadasa garnered 4.53 million.

Dissanayake’s anti-corruption message and promise to change the political culture resonated with young voters demanding systemic reforms following the country's severe economic crisis. In his inaugural address, Dissanayake expressed gratitude to outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe for respecting the people's mandate and ensuring a peaceful transfer of power. He pledged to preserve democracy and restore public trust in politicians, acknowledging the misgivings people have about their conduct. "I assure you, I will do my best to preserve democracy and restore the honor of politicians," he stated.

Noting that Sri Lanka cannot afford to remain isolated, Dissanayake emphasized the need for international cooperation to navigate the economic challenges. He stressed that he is not a "magician" but part of a collective effort to resolve the crisis. "I am an ordinary citizen born in this country. My first task is to utilize the talents of the people and make better decisions to lead this country,” he said.

Dissanayake, who hails from rural Thambuttegama, joined the JVP in 1987 and rose to prominence as an opposition figure in Parliament. His political career has seen him serve as Minister of Agriculture and as chief opposition whip. He is Sri Lanka’s first Marxist party leader to become head of state, marking a significant milestone for his party, which has transitioned from its violent past to embracing a broader spectrum of society under the NPP.

His immediate challenge will be navigating the future of economic reforms in the cash-strapped country. While the NPP historically opposed International Monetary Fund (IMF) programs, Dissanayake has indicated a willingness to renegotiate the terms of the current IMF program. The NPP’s popularity has surged since 2022, despite securing only 3 percent of the vote in the 2019 presidential election.

As part of the power transition, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned shortly before Dissanayake's swearing-in.