Anti-immigration Reform UK party pledges mass detentions, deportations

London: Reform UK on Tuesday pledged mass detentions and deportations of illegal migrants as the Nigel Farage-led anti-immigration party’s central plank for the next general election, expected by 2029.

Addressing a news conference at an aircraft hangar in Oxfordshire alongside his Sri Lankan heritage party chairman Zia Yusuf, Farage committed to deporting up to 600,000 migrants in his first term as prime minister if Reform UK wins the next election.

Under ‘Operation Restoring Justice,’ he claimed a mix of detention centres on military sites to hold thousands of illegal migrants built within months of taking office, money for voluntary exits, and taking the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) will make up the party’s actions against the mounting crisis of illegal migration into the country.