Another murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: A murder case was filed against Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday over the death of a teacher, the latest in the string of cases filed against her after her ouster.

The case was filed against Hasina and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader in Bogura. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 after she was forced to resign following a massive protest by students against a quota system in government jobs. Ninety-nine other local leaders and activists of her party were also sued in the case.