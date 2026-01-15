‘Announced start of Gaza ceasefire’s next phase declarative move’

DEIR AL BALAH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cast the US announcement that the fragile ceasefire in Gaza would advance to its second phase as largely symbolic, raising questions about how its more challenging elements will be carried out. Speaking late Wednesday with the parents of the last Israeli hostage whose remains are still in Gaza, Netanyahu said the governing committee of Palestinians announced as part of the second phase was merely a “declarative move,” rather than the sign of progress described by US envoy Steve Witkoff. Israeli police officer Ran Gvili’s parents had earlier pressed Netanyahu not to advance the ceasefire until their son’s remains were returned, which Israel’s Hostage and Missing Families Forum said Wednesday.

Netanyahu told Gvili’s parents that his return remained a top priority. The announcement of the ceasefire’s second phase marked a significant step forward but left many questions unanswered. Those include the makeup of a proposed, apolitical governing committee of Palestinian experts and an international “Board of Peace.”

The committee’s composition was coordinated with Israel, said an Israeli official speaking on the condition of anonymity. Questions also include the timing of deployment of international forces and the reopening of Gaza’s southern Rafah border crossing, as well as concrete details about disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza.