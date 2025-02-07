Amid Trump’s tariff threat, Mexico deploys 10K troopers

Ciudad Juarez: A line of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rumbled along the border separating Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, among the first of 10,000 troops Mexico has sent to its northern frontier following tariff threats by President Donald Trump.

Masked and armed National Guard members picked through brush running along the border barrier on the outskirts of Ciudad Juárez, pulling out makeshift ladders and ropes tucked away in the trenches, and pulling them onto trucks. Patrols were also seen on other parts of the border near Tijuana. It comes after a turbulent week along the border after Trump announced he would delay imposing crippling tariffs on Mexico. In exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would send the troopers to reinforce the border.