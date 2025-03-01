Amid rising unrest in Bangladesh, students-led party to lift the mood

dhaka: Bangladesh on Friday is set to witness emergence of a political party led by students who spearheaded the 2024 street campaign that led to the toppling of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime. A large stage is ready in central Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue for the launch of ‘Jatiya Nagorik Party’ or National Citizen Party (NCP) led by the key-figures of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, also

called Students Against Discrimination (SAD).

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement led a mass uprising leading to the ouster of Hasina’s over 15 years of rule on August 5 last year. Three days later, Muhammd Yunus assumed charge as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government, effectively the prime minister. NCP leaders said they expected around 3,00,000 people, including students from across the country, at the launch event. “People from all the 64 districts are to join our inauguration alongside the family members of those who gave their lives in the July-August mass uprising,” a spokesman of the new party said.