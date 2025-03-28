Amid Putin’s health rumours, Zelenskyy says he’ll die soon

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a tall claim, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will die soon.”

Zelenskyy made these remarks during an interview with European journalists in Paris, Kyiv Independent reports. The Ukrainian leader’s statement has come amid continuous rumours regarding Putin’s health.

“He (Putin) will die soon, and that’s a fact, and it (the war) will come to an end,” Zelenskyy told reporters after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

For several months, Putin’s health has been the subject of speculation and rumours. Videos of the Russian leader coughing incessantly, and his hands and feet making involuntary jerky movements have only added grist to the rumour mill.

The Ukrainian leader also accused Russia of “dragging out the conflict” despite peace overtures. “Russia wants this war to continue. It is dragging it out. We need to put pressure on Russia so that the war ends indeed,” Zelenskyy said.

The development comes as Ukraine and Russia agreed to a 30-day halt to strikes on energy targets. However, drone strikes have continued despite the fragile ceasefire brokered by the US last week.

Earlier, both Ukraine and Russia agreed to implement a US-brokered deal, which will see a partial ceasefire on crucial energy infrastructure. While Zelenskyy asserted that Putin hopes to “remain in power until his death”, the Ukrainian president underscored that the Russian leader’s aspirations are not limited to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, European allies of Ukraine don’t all agree on the proposed deployment of an armed force in the country to back up an eventual peace deal and only some want to take part, French President Macron said Thursday. “It is not unanimous,” he said. “We do not need unanimity to achieve it.”

He said that France and Britain, which are driving the initiative, will forge ahead with the proposed contingent. “There will be a reassurance force with several European countries that will deploy,” Macron said.