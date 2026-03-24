Amid energy strain, Vietnam and Russia advance nuclear pact

Hanoi: Vietnam and Russia signed a deal to build a nuclear power plant in Vietnam as the Southeast Asian country revives its nuclear plans with hopes of boosting energy security while curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The deal for the Ninh Thuan 1 plant, reported by Vietnamese state media, comes after two similar projects were shelved in 2016 over rising costs and safety issues. The agreement was signed Monday during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính’s visit to Moscow, where he met his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. The two countries described the plant as a “symbolic project” of their friendship, according to Vietnam’s official government newspaper.

The new plant also fits with Vietnam’s ambitions to become rich by 2050 by growing into Asia’s next “tiger economy.”

The deal outlines plans to build two Russian-designed reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts, which are based on an existing plant in Russia.

Concerns over energy security have sharpened since the war in Iran triggered a global energy shortage, raising the cost of imported fossil fuels and adding urgency to Hanoi’s search for stable, long-term power sources.

Across Southeast Asia, fast-growing economies are turning to nuclear power for cleaner, more reliable energy. Advocates say it offers lower emissions than coal,

oil and gas.