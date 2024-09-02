Americans now look to Harris for policies, not just promises of joy

Sydney: When Vice-President Kamala Harris capped off the Democratic National Convention with a speech that some admiring commenters lauded as “the speech that Democrats craved”, “a home run”, and “perfect”, she paved a middle road and

seemed suited to appeal as much to independents and Republicans who are disaffected with Donald Trump as Democrats.

Yet, after the glitz and glamour of the stage-managed event, the focus will now shift to what Harris’s “big tent” approach means in terms of concrete policies.

In the coming weeks, many voters will expect Harris to stake out clearer positions on some of the most pressing issues facing the US, including inflation, immigration, and healthcare access and affordability.

Harris’s previous reluctance to make her policy priorities clear is important, in part, because it appears her public positions on certain issues have shifted since she announced her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic primary election.

In 2019, Harris announced her support of Medicare For All, a proposed extension of the government healthcare program that currently only insures people aged 65 or older.

At the DNC, speakers emphasised the Biden Administration’s efforts to lower the price of insulin, but

this change only applies to those currently eligible for Medicare—and Harris no longer supports Medicare For All.