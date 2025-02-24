American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi diverted to Rome

NEW YORK: An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome on February 22 due to a “possible security issue,” with Italy’s ANSA news agency citing an alleged bomb threat. Flight AA292, a Boeing 787-9, departed JFK at 8:14 pm and was scheduled to arrive in Delhi but was rerouted mid-flight. It landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, escorted by the Italian Air Force.

Authorities have not confirmed further details. American Airlines prioritised passenger safety and thanked customers for their understanding. Investigations are ongoing to determine the nature of the

security threat.