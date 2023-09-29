MillenniumPost
America quietly acknowledges Iran satellite successfully reached orbit

29 Sep 2023

Dubai: The United States has quietly acknowledged that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard successfully put an imaging satellite into orbit this week in a launch that resembled others previously criticised by Washington as helping Tehran’s ballistic missile program.

The US military has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The AP since Iran announced the launch of the Noor-3 satellite on Wednesday.

