Amazon begins its largest-ever layoffs

und of layoffs ultimately affecting more than 18,000 employees in the largest job cull in its history, which it announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported.

The cuts come as the retailer grapples with slowing online sales growth and braces for a possible recession affecting the spending power of its customers.

The eliminations started last year and initially fell hardest on Amazon’s Devices and Services group, which builds the Alexa digital assistant and Echo smart speakers. The latest round, scheduled to commence Wednesday, will mostly affect the retail division and human resources.