All that is left for Pak Army is to ‘murder me’: Imran Khan writes from prison

London/Islamabad: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has lamented the sorry state of affairs in the country where political leaders like him

languish in jail and said all that is left for the powerful military leadership was to “murder” him.

In a column for the UK’s ‘Daily Telegraph’ newspaper, penned from the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where he is being held for disputed corruption charges, the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician

reiterated his previous assertion that if anything

happens to him or his wife, General Asim Munir – the Chief of Army Staff, will be responsible.

The founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the cash-strapped country was at a “dangerous crossroads”, with the government a “laughing stock”.

“The military establishment has done all they could against me. All that is left for them is to now murder me,” writes Khan.

“I have stated publicly that if anything happens to me or my wife (Bushra Bibi), Gen. Asim Munir will be responsible. But I am not afraid because my faith is strong. I would prefer death over slavery,” he says.

The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

However, the military has denied meddling in the country’s politics.

Khan warned that the state was treading the same path it trod in 1971, when it lost East Pakistan, now

Bangladesh.