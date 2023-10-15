All registered political parties eligible to take part in polls: Pak PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has made it clear that all political parties duly registered with the election commission would be eligible to take part in the upcoming election.

His statement comes as doubts were being expressed about the fate of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed former premier Imran Khan.

With clouds hanging over the political future of 71-year-old Khan, who is in jail over alleged violation of secret laws of the country, some political pundits feared a ban on his party for the May 9 violence.

However, Kakar told the media in Peshawar on Friday that his government was in no mood to stop from participating in the election any political party which was duly registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP has announced that general elections will be held in the last week of January.

Kakar said the interim government was determined to provide a level playing field to every party by holding polls as soon as the ECP comes out with a date for it.

Kakar also ruled out talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has recently increased its militant activities. “We have no intention to talk to the TTP. They are killing our children and we will kill them,” he said.