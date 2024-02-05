All Indian troops in Maldives to be sent back before May 10: Muizzu

Male: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday said the first group of Indian military personnel will be sent back from the island nation before March 10 and the remaining manning two aviation platforms will be withdrawn before May 10, as he articulated the need to bolster the Indian Ocean archipelagic nation’s military capabilities.

In his maiden address to Parliament, Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, said the support of a large majority of the Maldivian citizens for his administration was for the “pledges to withdraw foreign military troops from the country.”

Soon after taking oath as the President of Maldives on November 17, Muizzu formally requested India to withdraw 88 military personnel from his country by March 15, saying the Maldivian people have given him a “strong mandate” to make this request to New Delhi. In the presidential runoff held in September last year, Muizzu, 45, defeated India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. His government is also reviewing more than 100 bilateral agreements signed with India by the previous government.

The main opposition party, the MDP, which holds a majority in Parliament on Sunday announced that it would boycott Muizzu’s address to Parliament, at this year’s inaugural sitting. He also said that his administration would recover the lost area of the Maldivian territory, and terminate any agreements made by the state that might undermine the country’s sovereignty.