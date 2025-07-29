All 3 aboard plane that crashed in ocean off California died

Monterey: All three people aboard a small twin-engine plane that crashed into the Pacific Ocean off California’s central coast perished, law enforcement

officials said.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Sunday that the three occupants of the plane that went down about 275 metres off Point Pinos were dead. Officials didn’t say what led to the Saturday crash.

Witnesses said they heard an aircraft engine revving and then a splash in the water, KSBW-TV reported. People on shore later reported seeing debris wash up from the crashed plane.