Al-Shabab claims attack in Somali capital

Dubai: The al-Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabab claimed an attack that killed three Emirati troops and a Bahraini military officer on a training

mission at a military base in the Somali capital, authorities said on Sunday.

The attack Saturday targeted the troops at the General Gordon Military Base in Mogadishu.

Details about the attack and whether it killed others remained scarce Sunday, though Somali President

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud offered his condolences to the UAE for the loss of its troops in the assault.

Early Sunday, the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported the killing of three of its troops and the Bahraini soldier in a “terrorist act,” without elaborating. It added that the attack wounded two others.

Anwar Gargash, a senior Emirati diplomat, offered condolences to those killed and a quick recovery for those wounded in the attack.