Air Canada reaches deal with union to end strike

Toronto: The union for Air Canada’s 10,000 flight attendants said early Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement to end a strike.

Air Canada and the union resumed talks late Monday for the first time since the strike began over the weekend. The strike is affecting about 130,000 travellers a day at the peak of the summer travel season.

The union said the agreement will guarantee members pay for work performed while planes are on the ground, resolving one of the major issues that drove the strike.

“Unpaid work is over. We have reclaimed our voice and our power,” the union said in a statement. “When our rights were taken away, we stood strong, we fought back — and we secured a tentative agreement that our members can vote on.”

It followed the union’s declaration that the flight attendants wouldn’t return to work even though the strike was declared illegal.