Air Canada flight collides with a Port Authority vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport

New York: An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities. The New York Police Department confirmed the collision but could not immediately offer additional information. A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a plane that crashed into a vehicle on the runway at 11:38 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available. Multiple videos taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.