Aid group pauses food delivery in Gaza after deadly shootings

Deir al-Balah: An Israeli- and US-backed group paused food delivery at its three distribution sites in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after health officials said dozens of Palestinians were killed in a series of shootings near the sites this week.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said it was in discussions with the Israeli military on better guiding foot traffic near the sites and enhancing military training procedures to promote safety.

The move came a day after Israeli forces acknowledged opening fire as people headed toward a GHF distribution hub in the now mostly uninhabited southern city of Rafah, a military zone off limits to independent media.

Gaza health officials, the Red Cross and the UN rights office said 27 people were killed on Tuesday and witnesses blamed Israeli forces. Israel’s military said it fired near people it described as suspects who it said approached its forces and ignored warning shots. It says it is looking into reports of casualties.

At least 80 people have been killed since the sites opened last week, according to hospital officials, including dozens in similar shootings at roughly the same location on Sunday and Monday, when the military also said it had fired warning shots GHF says there has been no violence in the aid sites themselves.