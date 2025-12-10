‘Aid flow into Gaza falls short of ceasefire terms’

Jerusalem: Aid deliveries into Gaza are falling far short of the amount called for under the US-brokered ceasefire, according to an Associated Press analysis of the Israeli military’s figures. Under the October ceasefire deal, Israel agreed to allow 600 trucks of aid into Gaza each day.

But an average of only 459 trucks a day have entered Gaza between Oct 12, when flow of the aid restarted, and Dec 7, according to an AP analysis of figures by COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of coordinating aid entry. COGAT said that roughly 18,000 trucks of food aid had entered Gaza between the ceasefire taking effect and Sunday.agencies