‘AI cannot replace human decision-making on battlefield’

BEIJING: The Chinese military, making significant strides in modernisation, has cautioned against excessive reliance on artificial intelligence in warfare, urging that AI should guide rather than replace human decision-making.

An article in People’s Liberation Army Daily pointed out AI’s lack of self-awareness and originality, recommending a model where human

commanders plan and AI executes under human oversight.

The PLA is advancing across multiple domains, including land, air, maritime, and cyber operations, with a focus on joint capabilities.

However, a Pentagon report highlights ongoing challenges in commander proficiency, long-distance logistics, urban warfare, and the need for more integrated, combined arms training.