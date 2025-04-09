Ahead of talks, Iran’s President insists Tehran does not seek nuclear bomb

Tehran: Iran’s president on Wednesday pledged again that his nation is “not after a nuclear bomb” ahead of talks between Tehran and the United States, going as far as dangling the prospect of direct American investment in the Islamic Republic if the countries can reach a deal.

The comments by reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian represent a departure from Iran’s stance after its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, in which Tehran sought to buy American airplanes but in effect barred US companies from coming into the country.

“His excellency has no opposition to investment by American investors in Iran,” Pezeshkian said in a speech in Tehran, referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “American investors: Come and invest,” he said.

Such a business proposal could draw the interest of US President Donald Trump, who withdrew America from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in his first term and now seeks a new agreement with the country. Pezeshkian, also added that Saturday’s talks in Oman between would be conducted “indirectly.” Agencies