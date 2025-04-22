Ahead of Rd 3, Iran’s Araqchi to visit China

DUBAI: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit China on Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington due on Saturday in Oman.

In a trip to Moscow last week, Araqchi told state TV that Tehran always closely consults with its friends, Russia and China, over the nuclear issue.

“It is natural that we will consult and brief China over the latest developments in Iran-U.S. indirect talks,” Baghaei said, adding that Beijing can play a constructive role in this process. Since taking office in January, Trump has ratcheted pressure on Iran and has for the first time sanctioned Chinese “teapot” refineries - small, independent plants - that process Iranian crude oil and have provided an economic lifeline to Tehran’s squeezed economy.

“The policy of maximum pressure is not just against Iran but also others,”

Baghaei said.