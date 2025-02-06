Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

PARIS: The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader of the world’s millions of Ismaili Muslims at age 20 as a Harvard undergraduate and poured a material empire built on billions of dollars in tithes into building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries, died Tuesday. He was 88.

His Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV and 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, died in Portugal surrounded by his family.

His successor was designated in his will, which will be read in the presence of his family and religious leaders in Lisbon before the name is made public. The successor is chosen from among his male progeny or other relatives, according to the Ismaili community’s website.

It said his burial and will-reading will be held in the coming days, followed by an homage ceremony.

Considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and treated as a head of state, he was a student when his grandfather named him as successor to lead the diaspora of Shia Ismaili Muslims, passing over his playboy father and saying his

followers should be led by a young man “who has been brought up in the midst of the new age.”

