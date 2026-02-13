After victory, BNP pushes for Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured a landslide victory in the general elections, on Friday reiterated its firm stance on seeking the extradition of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial. "The foreign minister has already persuaded the case for her extradition, and we also support it," Senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said. "We always press for her extradition according to the law. This is between the foreign ministries of the two countries. We also asked the government of India to please send her back to face trial in Bangladesh," he added. Ahmed emphasised that Bangladesh seeks normal relations with all neighbours, including India, but only on equal terms. "We need a friendly relationship based on mutual respect, equality with all the countries, including India," he said.

His comments came soon after the BNP's sweeping victory in the general elections held on Thursday. This is the first election since the mass uprising in August 2024 that forced Hasina to flee to India. Hasina, who has been living in exile in New Delhi since her ouster, was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in November 2025 for crimes against humanity linked to the violent suppression of the 2024 uprising. Ahmed dismissed criticisms about the election's inclusivity after the Awami League was barred due to its suspension and ongoing violence probes. "People of the country know that this is a very inclusive election. If you like to mention the exclusion of Awami League etc, people have rejected through the mass uprising in Aug 2024," Ahmed underlined. The Awami League's exclusion stemmed from a decision by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which banned the party's activities in 2025 amid probes into its conduct during the uprising. "They are being prosecuted, and also the investigation is going on against the political party Awami League. This is under the process," Ahmed added.