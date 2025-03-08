After incident, S Korea stops military drills

Seoul: South Korea suspended the training flights of air force aircraft and all live-fire drills following its fighter jets’ accidental bombing of a civilian area, officials said Friday, posing a potential setback to its upcoming annual military training with the United States.

On Thursday, two South Korean KF-16 fighter jets mistakenly released four MK-82 bombs each on a civilian area in Pocheon, a city near the tense border with North Korea. The bombing, which injured nearly 30 people, two of them seriously, occurred when South Korean and US forces were engaging in a live-fire drill in connection with broader Freedom Shield command post exercise to begin.