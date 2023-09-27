‘After 4 months, Pak resumes issuing ID cards to transgenders’
Islamabad: Pakistani authorities resumed issuing ID cards to transgender people, officials and activists said Tuesday, after a four-month pause and following an Islamic court’s controversial ruling that gutted a law aimed at protecting trans rights.
The national database and registry, or NADRA, halted the cards after an Islamic court ruled in May that trans-people cannot change their
gender at will and that giving them equal rights goes against Islam.
Next Story