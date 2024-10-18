Africa’s mpox deaths surpass 1,000

Kampala: The number of mpox-related deaths in Africa has surpassed 1,000, the head of the continent’s top public health agency said Thursday, warning of the continuing threat of cross-border contamination and a lack of rapid test kits.

There were 50 mpox-related deaths in the past week, bringing the total to 1,100, indicating that authorities face a challenge in stemming outbreaks currently affecting 18 of the continent’s 55 nations, said Jean Kaseya, director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are still fighting with this outbreak,” Kaseya said.

Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms, including fever, chills and body aches. People with more serious cases can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.

Kaseya said the trend shows mpox in Africa “is going out of control if we don’t act,” and urged international partners to honour their pledges to support Africa’s response.