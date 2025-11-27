MillenniumPost
Afghan national is suspect in Guard ambush shooting in US

BY Agencies27 Nov 2025 11:52 PM IST

Washington: An Afghan national has been accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence at a time when the presence of troops in the nation’s capital and other cities around the country has become a political flashpoint.

Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, said at a Thursday news briefing that the guard members shot were Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe, 24. The guard members were hospitalised in critical condition. Pirro said that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove across the country to launch an “ambush-style” attack with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

