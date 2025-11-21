Afghan musicians, artists file plea against deportation in Pak court

Peshawar: A group of Afghan musicians, artists and singers approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) challenging forced eviction by Pakistan’s federal government.

The petition, filed on Wednesday, nominated the federal government, the Interior Ministry’s secretary, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as respondents in the case.

This comes after the Pakistani government in October 2023 asked all the foreign nationals, including Afghan illegal immigrants, to leave voluntarily or to face deportation.

According to the petition, filed through Advocate Jabir Khan, a total of 394 Afghan musicians, singers, and artists have sought the court’s protection

against deportation, arguing that they face life threats in Kabul due to their affiliation with the

music industry.