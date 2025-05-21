Adviser to ex-Ukrainian Prez killed in Spain

Pozuelo de Alarcon: An adviser to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was shot death Wednesday outside the American School of Madrid, where at least one of his children was enrolled, Spanish authorities and witnesses said.

Andrii Portnov, 51, was shot at 9:15 am as students were arriving, Spain’s Interior Ministry said. Portnov was a former politician tied closely to Yanukovych, the pro-Moscow president of Ukraine from 2010 until he

was ousted in a popular uprising in 2014 after shelving plans to bring country closer to the EU and instead deepen ties with President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.