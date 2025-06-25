‘Actions against Hasina’s niece to be taken after Interpol consultation’

Dhaka: A top official of Bangladesh’s anti-corruption body on Tuesday said action against Tulip Siddiq, niece of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, will be taken after consulting with Interpol.

“Tulip Siddiq is a warrantee and an absconder,” Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen told media persons at the headquarters of the anti-graft body in the city’s Segunbagicha area. He said that actions will be taken against her after consulting with the Interpol. His comments come a day after Siddiq accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh of orchestrating a “smear campaign” to damage her reputation.

London-based Siddiq, who represents the UK capital’s Hampstead and Highgate constituency for the governing Labour Party, resigned as Treasury minister earlier this year after allegations of corruption against her family engulfed her following ACC’s investigations.

State-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted Momen as saying: “It is not expected that the case would be settled after getting letters from her. One should face in the court if any case is registered. If anybody has any allegation against anyone, he or she should go to the court.” Siddiq cannot claim that she has been relieved from the charge if she does not get the reply to her letter to the ACC within seven days, the chairman said, adding: “It can’t be. It’s farcical.”