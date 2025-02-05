About 10 killed in shooting at adult education centre, says Swedish police

Orebro (Sweden): Swedish police said that about 10 people were killed during a shooting Tuesday at an adult education centre.

The damage at the crime scene was so extensive that investigators were unable to be more definitive on the death toll, said Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police. The shooting happened on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students who are over age 20, according to its website. Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the gunman was among the dead. He was believed to be among those hospitalised. Police said that there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point. Police didn’t immediately know how many people were wounded.