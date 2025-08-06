A shipwreck off Yemen has killed 56 migrants

Cairo: A boat carrying African migrants that capsized over the weekend off the coast of war-torn Yemen killed 56 and left 132 missing, the UN immigration agency said Tuesday, revising casualty figures released earlier.

It is the latest in a series of shipwrecks off Yemen that killed hundreds trying to reach wealthy Arab Gulf countries in the hope of a better life.

The vessel had 200 people on board when it sank early Sunday off the coastal town of Shuqrah in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, the International Organisation for Migration said in a statement. Authorities recovered 56 bodies, including 14 women, while 12 men were rescued as of Tuesday morning, the agency said. An operation to find those missing is underway, Abyan security directorate said late Monday, adding that the body of the boat captain, a Yemeni citizen, was recovered among 14 others off Zinjibar, the provincial capital. “This heartbreaking incident highlights the urgent need to address the dangers of irregular migration along the Eastern Route,” the IOM said. Initially, Abdusattor Esoev, IOM chief in Yemen, said on Sunday the boat carried 154 Ethiopian migrants, with 68 killed and 74 missing.

In its Tuesday statement, IOM said more than 350 migrants died or went missing in shipwrecks so far this year along Eastern Route.