‘94 journalists killed this year, most of them in Gaza’
Brussels: A leading organisation representing journalists worldwide expressed deep concern on Friday at the number of media professionals killed around the globe doing their jobs in 2023, with Israel’s war with Hamas claiming more journalists than any conflict in over 30 years.
In its annual count of media worker deaths, the International Federation of Journalists said 94 journalists had been killed so far this year and almost 400 others had been imprisoned.
Next Story