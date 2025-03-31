9, including Indian, arrested for looting departmental store

Kathmandu:At least nine people, including an Indian national, were arrested for their involvement in looting various items from a departmental store during the pro-monarchy protest in Nepal, police said.

Ravi Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Patna in Bihar, was among those arrested for looting the Bhatbhateni Departmental Store during Friday’s protest and vandalism.

The arrested people looted bottles of whiskey, fruits, beer, and make-up items from the store, a police official said.

The police have initiated necessary legal action against those arrested, said a statement issued by the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office. During the pro-monarchy protest in Baneshwor-Tinkune area of Kathmandu, demonstrators pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set vehicles on fire and looted shops.

Two people, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 injured in clashes over demands to restore Nepal’s monarchy. Kathmandu police arrested 110 protesters, with 41, including RPP leaders, facing organised crime charges. Former Vice-Chancellor Jagman Gurung now leads the Monarchy Reinstatement Movement Committee amid escalating royalist activism.