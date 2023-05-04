8 school teachers shot dead in Pak’s restive northwest

Peshawar: Eight school teachers were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of targeted shooting in Pakistan’s restive northwest tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, police said.

In the first incident, some unknown gunmen stormed the staff room of Teri Mengal High School in the Upper Kurram tribal district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and shot dead seven teachers on exam duty, according to police.

The attackers fled after the attack. In a separate incident, a school teacher was killed when his car was ambushed by unknown gunmen on Shalozan Road in Parachinar headquarters of the same district.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attacks.

However, the incidents come just two days after Pakistani security forces killed Abdul Jabar Shah, a notorious Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander and two others and made several key arrests in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

After the brutal firing incident, an emergency has been declared in all the health facilities of the district.

The Kohat Board exam for 9th and 10th grades has also been postponed after the killings.