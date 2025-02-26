7th infant dies in Gaza from cold

GAZA STRIP: Palestinian medics say an infant has died from hypothermia in the Gaza Strip, the seventh such death in the last two weeks.

Dr Munir al-Boursh, director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, said that Seela Abdel Qader, who was less than two months old, died Wednesday due to the latest “severe cold wave” that has hit the Palestinian enclave.

Zaher al-Wahedi, head of the ministry’s records department, said the child died in Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in crowded tent camps or buildings damaged in the 15-month war between Israel and Hamas, which has been paused by a fragile

ceasefire.