75 Indians get permission to climb Mt Everest

Kathmandu: Permission has been granted to 441 climbers, including 79 women, from 55 countries as of Monday for climbing Mt Everest, the highest peak in the world, this spring, according to the Department of Tourism.

According to Himal Gautam, director at Nepal Tourism Department, permissions have been granted to

44 expeditions from 55 countries to climb the Everest (8,848.86 mt) so far.

Among them, 75 are Indian climbers, including 12 women, he said. The Nepal government has collected royalty amounting to Nepalese Rs 653.8 million from the permission granted to climb the Everest this season.