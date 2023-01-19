7.0 quake shakes east Indonesia

A strong earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, with no damage immediately reported and no tsunami warning issued.

Some residents tried to escape from houses after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

The US Geological Survey said it occurred 60 kilometres (37.2 miles) deep under the sea, centred 150 kilometres (93.2 miles) northwest of Tobelo in North Maluku province.

No tsunami warning was issued by Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. agencies