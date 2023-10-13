MillenniumPost
Home > World > 7 killed as blast strikes Shiite mosque in Afghanistan
World

7 killed as blast strikes Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

BY Agencies13 Oct 2023 6:04 PM GMT

Kabul: A suicide bomber blew himself up among worshippers attending Friday prayers at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven people and wounding 15 others, a police spokesperson said.

The attack happened in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Baghlan province, police spokesman Sher Ahmad Borhani said in a statement.

Security officials were working to determine how the attacker reached the area to strike at the Imam Zaman mosque. There was no immediate claim of

responsibility.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X