7 killed as blast strikes Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

Kabul: A suicide bomber blew himself up among worshippers attending Friday prayers at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven people and wounding 15 others, a police spokesperson said.

The attack happened in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Baghlan province, police spokesman Sher Ahmad Borhani said in a statement.

Security officials were working to determine how the attacker reached the area to strike at the Imam Zaman mosque. There was no immediate claim of

responsibility.