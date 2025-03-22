67,000 white South Africans express interest in Trump’s plan

Cape Town (South Africa): The US Embassy in South Africa received a list of over 67,000 Afrikaners interested in refugee status under Trump’s executive order.

The order, issued on February 7, cuts US funding to South Africa, citing discrimination against Afrikaners, and prioritises their resettlement.

The South African government denies land expropriation claims, calling them misinformation.

Trump’s decision contradicts his broader refugee policy and is linked to US-South Africa tensions over

Israel and Gaza.

The US also expelled South Africa’s ambassador.

The embassy awaits further instructions, while the South African Chamber of Commerce in the US clarifies it cannot process applications.