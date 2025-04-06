6,700 Afghan nationals deported from Pak since Apr 1

Islamabad: Pakistan has deported 944 Afghan families — totalling around 6,700 individuals — since April 1, following the expiry of a government-set deadline for voluntary returns, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

The deportations intensified after the March 31 deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave voluntarily came to an end. Immigration officials said those deported included 2,874 men, 1,755 women, and 2,071 children. They were processed at the Landi Kotal transit camp near Peshawar before being sent back via the Torkham border crossing.

This marks the second phase of Pakistan’s deportation drive. In the first phase, launched in September 2023, over 70,000 Afghan families — approximately 4,69,000 people — returned via Torkham. Overall, more than 8,00,000 Afghans left Pakistan during that phase through

various border points.