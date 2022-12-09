67 journo, media man killed on duty in 2022

Brussels: Russia's war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30% spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday.

The International Federation of Journalists says that 67 journalists and media

staff have been killed around the world so far this year, up from 47 last year. The Brussels-based group also tallied 375 journalists currently imprisoned for their work, with the most in China, Myanmar and Turkey. Last year's report listed 365 journalists

behind bars.

With the number of media workers killed on the rise, the group called on governments to take more concrete action to protect journalists and free journalism.

"The failure to act will only embolden those who seek to suppress the free flow of information and undermine the ability of people to hold their leaders to account, including in ensuring that those with power and influence do not stand in the way of open and inclusive societies," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said in a statement.