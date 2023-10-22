6.1 magnitude quake hits Kathmandu

Kathmandu: A powerful earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolted Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and damaged 20 houses on Sunday, the latest tremor to hit one of the world’s most seismically active countries.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 a.m. The tremor was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Although no causality has been reported so far, there were landslides in various parts of the district, according to media reports.

Twenty houses were damaged and 75 more have developed cracks at Kumaltari, Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality of Dhading due to the earthquake, according to media reports. More reports on the damage caused by the tremor are expected as aftershocks measuring over 4 were felt frequently, the government-run daily The Rising Nepal reported, quoting officials.

Former ward president said that the details of the damage caused by the earthquake are continuing.