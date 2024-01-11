6.0 quake jolts parts of Pakistan

Islamabad: Tremors were felt in multiple cities across Pakistan on Thursday following a 6.0 magnitude earthquake with epicentre in the Hindu Kush region of neighbouring Afghanistan, according to the country’s meteorological department.

So far, there have been no reports of loss of life or property. The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20 pm (local time) in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 213 kms, the Pakistan Meteorological Department posted on X.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, and its surrounding areas.