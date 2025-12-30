6 Islamic State militants killed in clash in Turkey

Ankara: Islamic State militants clashed with police in northwest Turkiye on Monday, leaving three police officers and six militants dead, Turkiye’s interior minister said. At least eight other police officers and a night guard were wounded.

The shooting occurred in Elmali district in Yalova province, south of Istanbul, as police stormed a house where the militants were hiding.

Special forces from neighbouring Bursa province were dispatched to reinforce the operation. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the operation in Yalova was one out of more than a hundred simultaneous raids carried out against IS suspects in 15 provinces across the country.

The operation in Yalova was carried out with “great care” because women and children were inside the house where the militants were located, Yerlikaya said. All five women and six children were safely evacuated from the house, he said.

All of the militants were Turkish nationals, the minister told reporters.