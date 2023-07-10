6, including 3 children, killed at KG in China

Beijing: Six people, including three children and a teacher, were killed and another injured in a frightful knife assault at a kindergarten school in a revenge attack by a man in a southern Chinese city on Monday, the latest such incident in the country.

Photos and video footage in Chinese social media showed the man armed with a long dagger prowling in a privately-run school in Lianjiang City of South China’s Guangdong province to attack the victims. According to witness accounts published by the official media outlets, the victims included one teacher, two parents and three children. One person was also injured in the attack.

The 25-year-old suspect, surnamed Wu, is a local resident who apparently carried out the attack to seek revenge against one of the victims for injuring his child in a car accident and declined to pay compensation, state-run Global Times reported.

The assailant was seeking revenge, which could be the cause of the murder, the report said.