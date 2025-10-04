6 dead as Israel strikes Gaza hours after Trump called for end to bombing

Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday, according to local officials, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump urged an end to the bombings, claiming that Hamas had agreed to release hostages and accept key terms of a U.S.-brokered peace plan aimed at ending the conflict. Authorities in Gaza said six people were killed in the latest Israeli strikes — four in a home in Gaza City and two more in Khan Younis, in the south. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that Israel was preparing for the “immediate implementation” of the first phase of Trump’s Gaza plan following Hamas’ response. Soon after, Israeli media reported that the government had directed the military to scale back offensive operations in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces chief of staff also said troops were being readied to carry out the first stage of the U.S. plan, though he did not confirm any reduction in combat activity.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, responded to Trump’s 20-point peace proposal after being given a Sunday deadline by Washington to agree or face serious consequences. Trump, positioning himself as a central figure capable of achieving a lasting peace, has poured significant political effort into resolving the two-year conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left Israel diplomatically isolated. On Friday, he said he believed Hamas was “ready for a lasting PEACE” and called on the Netanyahu government to cease its military campaign. “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding that discussions were underway for “long-sought PEACE in the Middle East.” Netanyahu’s office later said Israel would continue coordinating with Trump’s team to end the war in line with Israeli principles and the U.S. vision. Before this, families of hostages held in Gaza had urged Netanyahu to “immediately initiate negotiations” for their release. At home, the prime minister faces mounting pressure from the public and families of hostages to bring the war to a close, while hardline members of his far-right coalition demand that Israel maintain its offensive until Hamas is eliminated. Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, assault that killed around 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli figures. Israel says 48 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive. Since then, over 66,000 Palestinians — most of them civilians — have been killed, according to Gaza health officials. The offensive has devastated much of the enclave, and severe aid restrictions have pushed parts of Gaza into famine, leaving conditions across the territory catastrophic.